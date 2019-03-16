Overview

Dr. Tariq Doorani, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Doorani works at Southwest Neurology & Sleep Medicine LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.