Dr. Tariq Dayah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Dayah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tariq Dayah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth
Dr. Dayah works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates10496 Katy Fwy Ste 130, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (281) 985-1553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates25282 Northwest Fwy Ste 250, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dayah?
Physician was knowledgeable, thorough, and patient
About Dr. Tariq Dayah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1689929150
Education & Certifications
- McGovern Medical School at UTHealth
- University of Texas at Houston
- University of Texas at Houston
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dayah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dayah works at
Dr. Dayah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.