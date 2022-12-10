Overview

Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They completed their fellowship with Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center-Cardiology|Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center-Cardiology



Dr. Aziz works at Virginia Heart in Dulles, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.