Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD

Cardiology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They completed their fellowship with Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center-Cardiology|Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center-Cardiology

Dr. Aziz works at Virginia Heart in Dulles, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Heart - Stone Springs
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 425, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5048
    Virginia Heart
    44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5049
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Heart Disease
Pericardial Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 10, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr Aziz for close to 10 years. During that time I've come to trust and value his advice. I am grateful for the care I receive from Dr Aziz. His staff is also helpful and efficient and I always get service with a smile.
    Bill M — Dec 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD
    About Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1205047719
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center-Cardiology|Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center-Cardiology
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Hospital|Internal Med|Internal Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

