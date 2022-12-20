Dr. Tarika Bhuta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarika Bhuta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tarika Bhuta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Birmingham Office3055 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 414-1368
Dr. Bhuta help me with my chronic upper respiratory infection. I can always go to her and se patiently listen to the me. She follows up on me to make sure that I am back to myself. That is so important to me. Not only did she help me but she only helped my daughter. She is a doctor that you want in your corner.
About Dr. Tarika Bhuta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841265071
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bhuta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhuta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhuta has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhuta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhuta speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuta.
