Dr. Tarik Wasfie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Wasfie works at Tarik Wasfie MD in Flint, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.