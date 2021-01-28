Dr. Tarik Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarik Husain, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarik Husain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Husain works at
Locations
Mosa Medspa4308 Alton Rd Ste 940, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 604-3216
Lawrence A. Schiffman DO, FAOCD, PL3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 201, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 537-7272
Ricardo Castrellon MD PA6200 Sunset Dr Ste 402, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Husain is an amazing doctor- knowledgeable, professional and truly has your best interests in mind. I had a very bad thumb injury, was lucky to see him, and I was fully expecting to schedule surgery, but thrilled and surprised that such an experienced surgeon advised me that surgery was not necessary- physical therapy would resolve the issue.
About Dr. Tarik Husain, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Hand Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
