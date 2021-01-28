See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Tarik Husain, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tarik Husain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Husain works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mosa Medspa
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 940, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 604-3216
  2. 2
    Lawrence A. Schiffman DO, FAOCD, PL
    3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 201, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 537-7272
  3. 3
    Ricardo Castrellon MD PA
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 402, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-8730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 28, 2021
About Dr. Tarik Husain, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578649646
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tarik Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Husain has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

