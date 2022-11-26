See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Haddad works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-5073

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cystic Fibrosis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cystic Fibrosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Haddad?

Nov 26, 2022
He is a fantastic doctor & human being. He truely cares about his patients! Dr. Haddad brought me through my bilateral lung transplant in great shape. I have remained his patient for the past 10 years and I am still in great shape!!! I believe he is the best transplant pulmonologist in Florida. I trust him with my life and would also recommend him to everyone, including all members of my family.
Robert S. — Nov 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haddad to family and friends

Dr. Haddad's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Haddad

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD.

About Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1982818886
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor College of Medicine &amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals
Fellowship
Residency
  • Union Memorial Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pulmonary Disease
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tarik Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haddad works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haddad’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.