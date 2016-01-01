See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD

Sleep Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Ali-Dinar works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ali-Dinar?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ali-Dinar to family and friends

    Dr. Ali-Dinar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ali-Dinar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD.

    About Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790987477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali-Dinar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali-Dinar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali-Dinar works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ali-Dinar’s profile.

    Dr. Ali-Dinar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali-Dinar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali-Dinar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali-Dinar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.