Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Ali-Dinar works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Tarig Ali-Dinar, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1790987477
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
