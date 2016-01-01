Dr. Tarif Choudhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarif Choudhury, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarif Choudhury, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Choudhury works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (877) 426-5637
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudhury?
About Dr. Tarif Choudhury, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1497056790
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhury accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhury works at
Dr. Choudhury has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.