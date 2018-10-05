Dr. Tarick Smiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarick Smiley, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarick Smiley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Locations
Dr. Smaili 'smiley' Dental Group of California Inc.9025 Wilshire Blvd Ste 411, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 275-1662
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Smileys services was amazing I found out about him through SnapChat and was very impressed with his work I got a breast augmentation and was very satisfied with the outcome. Edith was my surgical consultant, she is very nice, welcoming and responsive with any questions I had. She was with me every step of the way overall I can say I am very happy with Dr.Smiley and his team
About Dr. Tarick Smiley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1124206495
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smiley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

69 patients have reviewed Dr. Smiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smiley.
