See All General Surgeons in Bay City, MI
Dr. Tari Stull, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tari Stull, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tari Stull, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.

Dr. Stull works at Health Dlvry Inc in Bay City, MI with other offices in Mt Pleasant, MI, Brighton, MI and Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Edward Lewis, MD
Dr. Edward Lewis, MD
2.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mclaren Bay Breast Surgery
    3175 Professional Ct, Bay City, MI 48706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 667-6349
  2. 2
    McLaren Bay Breast Surgery - Mt. Pleasant
    2981 Health Pkwy Ste B, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 667-6349
  3. 3
    Livingston Surgery Associates
    7575 Grand River Rd Ste 203, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 844-7525
  4. 4
    Ellen Thompson Womens Health Center
    5320 Elliott Dr Rm 203, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Bay Region
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
  • Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stull?

    Jun 04, 2021
    Kindness intelligence and pro active thinker!
    — Jun 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tari Stull, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tari Stull, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stull to family and friends

    Dr. Stull's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stull

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tari Stull, MD.

    About Dr. Tari Stull, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396768313
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bryn Mawr Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tari Stull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stull has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tari Stull, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.