Dr. Tari Stull, MD
Overview
Dr. Tari Stull, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.
Dr. Stull works at
Locations
Mclaren Bay Breast Surgery3175 Professional Ct, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 667-6349
McLaren Bay Breast Surgery - Mt. Pleasant2981 Health Pkwy Ste B, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (989) 667-6349
Livingston Surgery Associates7575 Grand River Rd Ste 203, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-7525
Ellen Thompson Womens Health Center5320 Elliott Dr Rm 203, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Kindness intelligence and pro active thinker!
About Dr. Tari Stull, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Wayne State Univ Som
