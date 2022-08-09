See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Folsom, CA
Dr. Tareq El-Qousy, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tareq El-Qousy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. El-Qousy works at The Regents of the Univ of Ca Constituti in Folsom, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Regents of the Univ of Ca Constituti
    271 TURN PIKE DR, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 985-9300
  2. 2
    Uc Davis Medical Group
    1370 PRAIRIE CITY RD, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 985-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastritis
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 09, 2022
    He diagnosed a significant problem that no other doctor would have taken the time or had the patience to figure it out. So glad he is my doctor.
    LKS — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Tareq El-Qousy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841273752
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Medical Education

