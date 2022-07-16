Overview

Dr. Taren Cardona, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.



Dr. Cardona works at Clear Lake Foot and Ankle Specialist PA in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.