Dr. Taren Cardona, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Taren Cardona, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.

Dr. Cardona works at Clear Lake Foot and Ankle Specialist PA in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Lake Foot & Ankle Specialist PA
    13810 John Audubon Pkwy Ste B, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 488-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr.Cardona is amazing! I came in for an ingrown nail procedure and she made it mostly painless. Her staff is great and very accommodating with the scheduling. Highly recommend Dr.Cardona.
    About Dr. Taren Cardona, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205193588
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Houston Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taren Cardona, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardona has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardona works at Clear Lake Foot and Ankle Specialist PA in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cardona’s profile.

    Dr. Cardona has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

