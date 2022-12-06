Dr. Tarek Sousou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sousou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Sousou, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tarek Sousou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Geneva, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Interlakes Oncology and Hematology675 W Washington St, Geneva, NY 14456 Directions (315) 781-2250
Interlakes Oncology and Hematology156 West Ave, Brockport, NY 14420 Directions (585) 395-0124
Interlakes Oncology and Hematology360 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 475-8700
Hematology Onclgy Asscs Ctrl NY5008 BRITTONFIELD PKWY, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 472-7504
Interlakes Oncology & Hematology1561 Long Pond Rd Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 453-2700
Interlakes Oncology & Hematology211 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 475-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
A warm and caring doctor. He has given me hope to battle my cancer. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Tarek Sousou, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sousou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sousou accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sousou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sousou has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sousou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sousou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sousou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sousou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sousou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.