Overview

Dr. Tarek Shahbandar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Shahbandar works at Pain Physicians Of Indiana in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.