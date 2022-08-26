Dr. Tarek Sabagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Sabagh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarek Sabagh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ASYUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sabagh works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Blood and Cancer Center in Oakwood400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 200, Oakwood, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Premier Blood and Cancer Center at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 333, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabagh?
Excellent care; grateful.
About Dr. Tarek Sabagh, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic, German and Spanish
- 1851348841
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- UNIVERSITY OF ASYUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sabagh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sabagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabagh works at
Dr. Sabagh has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabagh speaks Arabic, German and Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.