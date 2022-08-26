Overview

Dr. Tarek Sabagh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ASYUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sabagh works at Premier Blood and Cancer Center in Oakwood, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.