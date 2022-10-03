Overview

Dr. Tarek Rafati, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Rafati works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, Houston, TX in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.