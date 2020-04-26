See All Urologists in Owosso, MI
Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO

Urology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO is an Urology Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Pacha works at Memorial Urology in Owosso, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Urology
    818 W King St Ste 202, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 723-1529
  2. 2
    Memorial Urology
    503 E MAIN ST, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 723-2299
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Novi office. Suite #225
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 225, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 426-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stones
Overactive Bladder
Phimosis
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Balanitis
Biofeedback
Bladder Atony
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chlamydia Infections
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Endoscopic Laser Therapy
Epididymitis
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator
Male Infertility
Orchitis
Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Pubovaginal Sling
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Stress Incontinence
Testicle Disorders
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 26, 2020
    Dr. pasha Is the best urologist I’ve ever had. He was my doctor when he worked at Beaumont. His bedside manner is second to none. He’s on the cutting edge of urology technology. Kudos that memorial healthcare was able to pick up such a high profile doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Pacha????
    Joseph Llopis — Apr 26, 2020
    About Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093908568
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Detroit Metro Urologic Surgery Consortium
    Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham Southern University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pacha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pacha has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

