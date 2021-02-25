Overview

Dr. Tarek Mekhail, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Mekhail works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

