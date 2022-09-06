Dr. Tarek Kteleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kteleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Kteleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarek Kteleh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They completed their fellowship with Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Dr. Kteleh works at
Locations
Medical Consultants RHU NEPH800 S Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 289-5410
Orpro Prosthetics & Orthotics1200 Chester Blvd, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 717-5399
Rheumatology of Central Indiana1007 N 16th St, New Castle, IN 47362 Directions (765) 717-5399Thursday2:00pm - 5:30pm
Rheumatology of Central Indiana3550 W Fox Ridge Ln, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 717-5399Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 12:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Rheumatology of Central Indiana330 N Wabash Ave Ste 470, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 717-5399Wednesday9:30am - 12:30pm
Reid Physician Associates Inc1050 Reid Pkwy Ste 110, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 717-5399
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Randolph
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- Henry Community Health
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Major Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Reid Health
- Wayne HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I loved seeing Dr Kteleh and his staff! They are all kind, compassionate, and actually listened to what I had to say! I would def recommend this physician to my friends and family!
About Dr. Tarek Kteleh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
NPI: 1932220035
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Rheumatology
