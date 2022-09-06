See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Muncie, IN
Dr. Tarek Kteleh, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tarek Kteleh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They completed their fellowship with Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Dr. Kteleh works at Medical Consultants PC in Muncie, IN with other offices in Richmond, IN, New Castle, IN and Marion, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Consultants RHU NEPH
    800 S Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 289-5410
  2. 2
    Orpro Prosthetics & Orthotics
    1200 Chester Blvd, Richmond, IN 47374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 717-5399
  3. 3
    Rheumatology of Central Indiana
    1007 N 16th St, New Castle, IN 47362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 717-5399
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 5:30pm
  4. 4
    Rheumatology of Central Indiana
    3550 W Fox Ridge Ln, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 717-5399
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
  5. 5
    Rheumatology of Central Indiana
    330 N Wabash Ave Ste 470, Marion, IN 46952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 717-5399
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 12:30pm
  6. 6
    Reid Physician Associates Inc
    1050 Reid Pkwy Ste 110, Richmond, IN 47374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 717-5399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Randolph
  • Decatur County Memorial Hospital
  • Henry Community Health
  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Major Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital
  • Reid Health
  • Wayne HealthCare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tarek Kteleh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    NPI Number
    • 1932220035
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
