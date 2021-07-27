Dr. Tarek Harb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Harb, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarek Harb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Harb works at
Locations
1
Rosecrance Swedish American Collaboration1401 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-4013
2
Stateline Clinic, Roscoe, IL4282 E ROCKTON RD, Roscoe, IL 61073 Directions (779) 696-9000
3
Swedishamerican Obstetrics & Gynecology209 9th St Ste 200, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harb is one of the most OUTSTANDING doctor's I've ever had. He was recommended to me by so many people and I can truly see why. I'm due with my first baby in November and you can tell he honestly loves what he does and has a passion for helping his patients. He is quick to answer any questions you may have, he is thorough, kind, and overall a fantastic doctor. I never thought I would adore a male OBGYN as much as Dr. Harb, but he truly is unbeatable.
About Dr. Tarek Harb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1598701088
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harb has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Ovarian Cysts and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harb speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Harb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.