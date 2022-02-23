Dr. Fakhouri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarek Fakhouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tarek Fakhouri, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fakhouri works at
Skin Cancer Specialists17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 420, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 308-3470
Richard Earle Collier Jr. M.d. P.A.1501 River Pointe Dr Ste 150, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (832) 308-3470
Texas Occupational Medicine Institute9225 Katy Fwy Ste 404, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 308-3470Monday8:45am - 2:00pmTuesday8:45am - 2:00pmWednesday8:45am - 11:00amThursday8:45am - 2:00pmFriday8:45am - 2:00pm
Cinco Ranch Dermatology23050 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (832) 308-3470
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Fakhouri is a very caring and conscientious doctor. He removed the malignant growth in my left eyebrow which also required a skin graft. I recommend him highly.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1720247737
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
