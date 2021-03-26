Dr. Tarek Eldawy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Eldawy, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarek Eldawy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Eldawy works at
Locations
Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Center1545 Airport Blvd # 3200, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eldawy?
Dr. Eldawy is knowledgeable and caring. I have a rare disease and he consulted with experts while treating me. The wait times in the office are sometimes long, but I assume this is because his office is pretty busy.
About Dr. Tarek Eldawy, MD
- Oncology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Caritas St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
- Mich St U
- Alexandria U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eldawy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eldawy accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eldawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eldawy works at
Dr. Eldawy has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldawy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eldawy speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldawy.
