Dr. Tarek El-Sawy, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarek El-Sawy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10300 S De Anza Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 253-3083
2
Samuel S Masters MD1663 Dominican Way Ste 212, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 226-2636
3
Basham Eye Associates212 Oak Meadow Dr, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 354-4740
4
Good Sam2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 740, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-2029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
No no matter what is wrong he attends to it with care he is an exceptional physician with a bedside manner that all doctors should look toward being like
About Dr. Tarek El-Sawy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
