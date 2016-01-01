Dr. Darwish has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarek Darwish, MD
Dr. Tarek Darwish, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Ammar Khalifa MD LLC11661 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 495-5517
Lenexa Dialysis8630 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 894-1100
Grandview Dialysis13812 S Us Highway 71, Grandview, MO 64030 Directions (816) 763-1179
Overland Park Regional Medical Center10500 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 541-3567
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
