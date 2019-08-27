See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Macon, GA
Dr. Tarek Bisat, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tarek Bisat, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Amer U Beirut.

Dr. Bisat works at Central Georgia Vein Center in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Georgia Vein Center
    Central Georgia Vein Center
1062 Forsyth St Ste 2D, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 633-8391

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Abnormal Thyroid
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 27, 2019
    Dr. Bisat is a wonderful doctor! He treated my daughter for over 5 years. He was extremely thorough in monitoring her condition/medication and very knowledgeable of her rare disease. He was always so kind and caring and really took his time listening to our concerns and helped us have a better understanding of her disease. His front desk staff and his nurse, Nancy, were extremely kind and professional as well. We would still be going to him today if we hadn't moved out of the state. I highly recommend him!
    GA_pch — Aug 27, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Tarek Bisat, MD
    About Dr. Tarek Bisat, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659347102
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    • Amer U Beirut Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Amer U Beirut
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarek Bisat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bisat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bisat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bisat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bisat works at Central Georgia Vein Center in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bisat’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

