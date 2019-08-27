Dr. Tarek Bisat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Bisat, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarek Bisat, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Amer U Beirut.
Dr. Bisat works at
Locations
Central Georgia Vein Center1062 Forsyth St Ste 2D, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-8391
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bisat is a wonderful doctor! He treated my daughter for over 5 years. He was extremely thorough in monitoring her condition/medication and very knowledgeable of her rare disease. He was always so kind and caring and really took his time listening to our concerns and helped us have a better understanding of her disease. His front desk staff and his nurse, Nancy, were extremely kind and professional as well. We would still be going to him today if we hadn't moved out of the state. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Tarek Bisat, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1659347102
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Amer U Beirut Med Ctr
- Amer U Beirut
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bisat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bisat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bisat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bisat works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisat.
