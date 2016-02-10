Overview

Dr. Tarek Aziz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dhaka Med Coll and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Aziz works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.