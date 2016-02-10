Dr. Tarek Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarek Aziz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dhaka Med Coll and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Dr. Aziz works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Kernersville280 Broad St Ste E, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aziz?
Dr. Aziz works to understand your condition... He's very kind .. couldnt ask for a better doctor at this time...
About Dr. Tarek Aziz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- Male
- 1558620682
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Dhaka Med Coll
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz speaks Bengali.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.