Dr. Tarek Arja, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Arja works at Daniela Schupp MD PhD PLLC in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.