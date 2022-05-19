Overview

Dr. Tarek Ammar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.



Dr. Ammar works at Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.