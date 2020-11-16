See All Vascular Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cairo Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Alshafie works at Vascular & Endovascular Associates Of New Jersey in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular & Endovascular Associates Of New Jersey
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 106, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 389-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hoboken University Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Artery Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Acute Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anemia
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Dialysis Access Procedures
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolism
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Iliac Aneurysm
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphedema
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Meningiomas
Multiple Myeloma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Retina Diseases
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spider Veins
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Nov 16, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD
About Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD

Specialties
  Vascular Surgery
Years of Experience
  43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Arabic
NPI Number
  1336182641
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  University Of Cairo Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt
Board Certifications
  General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alshafie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alshafie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alshafie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alshafie works at Vascular & Endovascular Associates Of New Jersey in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Alshafie’s profile.

Dr. Alshafie has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alshafie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshafie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshafie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshafie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshafie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.