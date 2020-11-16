Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alshafie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cairo Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Vascular & Endovascular Associates Of New Jersey1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 106, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 389-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alshafie saved my husbands life he is a wonderful doc and spends time explaining to the patient and also will return your call when you call him .His staff is very polite and always a pleasure to speak to .
About Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cairo Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alshafie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alshafie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alshafie has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alshafie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alshafie speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshafie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshafie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshafie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshafie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.