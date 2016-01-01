Overview

Dr. Tarek Almouradi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Almouradi works at Midwest Center for Digestive Health Sc in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.