Dr. Tarek Alasil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alasil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Alasil, MD
Dr. Tarek Alasil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Alasil works at
Steven Steinschriber MD A Professional Corp.1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 504, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (800) 898-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
The Office gets really busy. Surprisingly, it runs on time. One small annoyance people talk on their cell phones when it says no cell phone use.
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Alasil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alasil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alasil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alasil works at
Dr. Alasil has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alasil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alasil speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Alasil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alasil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alasil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alasil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.