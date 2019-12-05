Dr. Tareck Kadrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tareck Kadrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tareck Kadrie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Chi Memorial Hospital- Georgia.
Dr. Kadrie works at
Locations
CHI Memorial Sleep Services1720 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 206, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 495-7378Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kadrie Partners721 Glenwood Dr Ste 467, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-3423
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm513 Dodds Ave Ste 103, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-3423
- 4 2525 Desales Ave Ste 680, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 495-7378
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Chi Memorial Hospital- Georgia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After years of headaches and neck troubles I was referred to Dr. Kadrie for a sleep study. I didn't have any sleep disorders, but he was determined to find the cause of my issues. He has since worked tirelessly to help me by coordinating tests and sending me to other specialists while also trying all the treatments in his arsenal. I have seen other neurologists who never treated me on this level. He is involved in my treatment to a level that I have never seen from another physician. He is very respectful and listens to his patients. He stays on schedule but never rushes out of the room during a visit, which tells me that he designs his day with enough time for each patient. As a result of his efforts I was found to have an issue in my neck. I recently had a surgery which will hopefully cure or at least lessen the damage. Recovering now. I cannot say enough positive things about him and recommend him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Tareck Kadrie, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1700814191
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadrie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadrie has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.