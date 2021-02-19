See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Corona, CA
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview

Dr. Tarcisio Diaz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Diaz works at Corona Regional Medical Center Wound Care Center in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tarcisio C. Diaz MD Endocrinology
    900 S Main St Ste 100, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 738-9081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Diabetes Type 2

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Insulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Oculo-Cerebro-Acral, (Roberts-Like) Ectrodactyly Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 19, 2021
    Excellent Dr. I really appreciate his positive and calm approach to diabetes care. His knowledge and expertise is amazing. I look forward to appointments because I am encouraged and enlightened by each visit. He is patient with the many questions I ask, and always explains thoroughly any answer. He listens to me which I appreciate as well. I highly recommend Dr Diaz.
    Nancy Stewart — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Tarcisio Diaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346379583
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Wayne State U Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U of the East
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
