Overview

Dr. Tarcisio Diaz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz works at Corona Regional Medical Center Wound Care Center in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.