Dr. Taras Masnyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masnyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taras Masnyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taras Masnyk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Masnyk works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center - Delnor351 Delnor Dr Ste 401, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masnyk?
Dr. Masnyk and his NP, Patty are excellent. Both of them are caring and take the time to answer questions. Patty returns phone calls in a very timely manner, and makes you feel like you are the most important patient to them, and so does Dr. Masnyk.
About Dr. Taras Masnyk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1912078759
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masnyk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masnyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masnyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masnyk works at
Dr. Masnyk has seen patients for Neurostimulator Implantation, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masnyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masnyk speaks Ukrainian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Masnyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masnyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masnyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masnyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.