Dr. Taras Kucher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Darien, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pavlov State Med University Of St Petersburg and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Kucher works at The Vascular Experts in Darien, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.