Dr. Taras Kucher, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Taras Kucher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Darien, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pavlov State Med University Of St Petersburg and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Kucher works at The Vascular Experts in Darien, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Advanced Pediatrics
    85 Old Kings Hwy N, Darien, CT 06820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 299-1699
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:30am
    Stratford Office
    495 Hawley Ln Ste 2A, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 482-7285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Taras Kucher, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1942210851
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • University Of Pennsylvania Med Center
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Pavlov State Med University Of St Petersburg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taras Kucher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kucher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kucher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kucher has seen patients for Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kucher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kucher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kucher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

