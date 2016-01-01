See All Psychiatrists in Schaumburg, IL
Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Taras Didenko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Didenko works at Global Center for TMS and Ketamine Therapy Schaumburg in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Taras W. Didenko MD
    999 N Plaza Dr Ste 270, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Function Testing
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Testing
Psychosis
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Addiction Treatment
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Chemical Addiction
Cocaine Addiction
Conversion Disorder
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug Withdrawal
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Genetic Testing
Group Psychotherapy
Ketamine Infusions
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Suboxone® Treatment
Substance Use Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Taras Didenko, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    • 1699921221
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    • Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    • Universty Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taras Didenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Didenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Didenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Didenko works at Global Center for TMS and Ketamine Therapy Schaumburg in Schaumburg, IL. View the full address on Dr. Didenko’s profile.

    Dr. Didenko speaks Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    Dr. Didenko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Didenko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Didenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Didenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

