Overview

Dr. Taras Didenko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Didenko works at Global Center for TMS and Ketamine Therapy Schaumburg in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.