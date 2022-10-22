Overview

Dr. Tarang Sharma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Ohio State University Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at OSU Family Medicine in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.