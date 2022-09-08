Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirazian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, MD
Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Women's Health Center207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Shirazian performed a Hysterectomy and while in surgery new things were discovered and with her knowledge and expertise she ended up doing three (3) procedures in one. She's well experienced, great listener, she addressed all your concerns and has a great ability to explain solutions with simple words easily to be understood. She follows up and care in a very professional matter but at the same time with a special touch that highlights her unique way to treat patients as " Human Beings" not only as $$$ as most of the Drs. treat you. Even though my surgery was longer than what was expected, Dr. Shirazian went above and beyond and made me feel comfortable and safe prior and post surgery. I'm so thankful I was referred to her by my PCP and it has been one of the best decision ever. If you are looking for an Excellent OBGYN, a really good one? She's the one!! Dr. Shirazian is ones of the best, I bet you you won't regret it.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Brown Medical School
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
