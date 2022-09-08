Overview

Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Shirazian works at Center For Women's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.