Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (92)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Shirazian works at Center For Women's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Women's Health Center
    207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 08, 2022
    Dr. Shirazian performed a Hysterectomy and while in surgery new things were discovered and with her knowledge and expertise she ended up doing three (3) procedures in one. She's well experienced, great listener, she addressed all your concerns and has a great ability to explain solutions with simple words easily to be understood. She follows up and care in a very professional matter but at the same time with a special touch that highlights her unique way to treat patients as " Human Beings" not only as $$$ as most of the Drs. treat you. Even though my surgery was longer than what was expected, Dr. Shirazian went above and beyond and made me feel comfortable and safe prior and post surgery. I'm so thankful I was referred to her by my PCP and it has been one of the best decision ever. If you are looking for an Excellent OBGYN, a really good one? She's the one!! Dr. Shirazian is ones of the best, I bet you you won't regret it.
    Wanda Charles — Sep 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, MD
    About Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053432310
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirazian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirazian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shirazian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirazian works at Center For Women's Health in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shirazian’s profile.

    Dr. Shirazian has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirazian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirazian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirazian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirazian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirazian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

