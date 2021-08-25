Dr. Mehrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taraneh Mehrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taraneh Mehrani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
Dr. Mehrani works at
Locations
1
Baptist Premier Medical Group1200 N State St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 352-2273
2
Amg Oak Creek8020 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 647-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr . Ever !! She has so much caring and atencion for her pacients needs ' in 15 years i never had a amasing Dr .human being I miss her very much .. hoping she comes back soon my health is in the air sadly ;( until i find some one similar . god bless her and her family ..????????????????
About Dr. Taraneh Mehrani, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1114108644
Education & Certifications
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Union Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mehrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mehrani works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.