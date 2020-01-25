See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Merced, CA
Dr. Tarandeep Kaur, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tarandeep Kaur, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sri Guru Ram Das Institute Of Medical Sciences and Research, Amritsar, India and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Kaur works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    315 Mercy Ave Ste 400, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    DHMG - Stockton Specialty and Family
    782 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Bone Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 25, 2020
Dr Kaur is responsive to patient needs and is willing to explain her medical decisions
Frances Goode — Jan 25, 2020
About Dr. Tarandeep Kaur, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1558793760
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Endocrinology - University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas
Residency
  • Residency - Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio, Completed 2016
Internship
  • Internship - Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio, Completed 2014
Medical Education
  • Sri Guru Ram Das Institute Of Medical Sciences and Research, Amritsar, India
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tarandeep Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaur speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

