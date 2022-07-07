Dr. Tarandeep Chahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarandeep Chahal, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarandeep Chahal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Locations
The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chahal?
Very comfortable and easy to talk with. Understands the simple explanations, I should know! Great and friendly staff.
About Dr. Tarandeep Chahal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972956472
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chahal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahal.
