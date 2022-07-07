See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Tarandeep Chahal, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tarandeep Chahal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Chahal works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place
    2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Fae L Smith — Jul 07, 2022

About Dr. Tarandeep Chahal, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 4 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1972956472
Education & Certifications

  • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tarandeep Chahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chahal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chahal works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chahal’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

