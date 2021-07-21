Dr. Dabo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taram Dabo, MD
Overview
Dr. Taram Dabo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Wichitafallsfamprac
Dr. Dabo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Taram M Dabo MD1919 Grand Ave Ste 1E, San Diego, CA 92109 Directions (858) 270-5454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dabo?
Dr. Dabo is what every doctor should be - kind, compassionate, listens attentively, and never rushes an appointment. 5/5 would recommend.
About Dr. Taram Dabo, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- 1487763009
Education & Certifications
- Wichitafallsfamprac
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabo works at
Dr. Dabo speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.