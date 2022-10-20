Overview

Dr. Taral Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Zangmeister Cancer Center in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.