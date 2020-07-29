Dr. Taral Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taral Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Taral Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Summit5651 Frist Blvd Ste 603, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 889-1968
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Time was not an issue. Dr. Patel spent the time necessary to thoroughly examine me and to answer my questions.
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati
- Cleveland Clinic
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
