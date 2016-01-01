Overview

Dr. Taral Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Patel works at AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.