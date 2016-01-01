Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarakumar Reddy, MD
Dr. Tarakumar Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Seema Y Haque MD PA801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 125, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 729-7335
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
