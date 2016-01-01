Overview

Dr. Tarak Vasavada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Vasavada works at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.