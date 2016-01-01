Dr. Tarak Vasavada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasavada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarak Vasavada, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarak Vasavada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Vasavada works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-4461
- 3 109 Governors Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-4461
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasavada?
About Dr. Tarak Vasavada, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1881656007
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasavada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasavada accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasavada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasavada works at
Dr. Vasavada has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasavada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasavada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasavada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasavada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasavada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.