Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Pinecrest13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rambhatla is a dedicated and compassionate doctor. He always takes the time to listen to my issues, questions, and concerns and thoroughly explains answers and suggestions for medical care. I have complete trust in his guidance.
About Dr. Tarak Rambhatla, MD
- Clinical Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1871884981
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology, Lenox Hill Hospital, Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine, New York, N.Y., Served as Chief Fellow
- Internal Medicine, Lenox Hill Hospital, Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine, New York, N.Y.
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rambhatla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rambhatla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rambhatla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
209 patients have reviewed Dr. Rambhatla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rambhatla.
