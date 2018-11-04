Overview

Dr. Tarah Pua, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Pua works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.